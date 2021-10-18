Next Generation Consulting

-
A committee is coming together to move Greater Lafayette forward.The Community of Choice group is assembling 25 people to implement the goals outlined by…
After months of conversations and surveys, a group is prepared to make its recommendations on how to make Greater Lafayette better.Next Generation…
The Greater Lafayette community is weighing in on how to make the area better.More than 60-people shared their ideas on business, entertainment, and…
Retirees and families with young children have a mostly favorable impression of Greater Lafayette. Young professionals say there is much to be…