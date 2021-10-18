-
This Saturday the Lafayette Symphony presents Rock Stars including the winners of the annual Keller Competition. WBAA's John Clare spoke with Lily…
The latest from Cliff Eidelman isn't a film score but a vibrant recording of two concert works: Symphony For Orchestra And Two Pianos and Night In The…
Pianist Richard Goode is a legendary musician. A Nonesuch recording artist, Goode returns to West Lafayette Sunday afternoon in a solo program that spans…
The latest recording from Stephen Hough is The Dream Album on Hyperion Records. Over two dozen miniatures, including his own compositions, make up…
Following their American Moments, the Neave Trio has released French Moments on Chandos Records. Capturing the sophistication, and romance of the 19th and…
Back in 2014, Simone Dinnerstein and Philip Glass met for breakfast. There in his garden they found a shared interest in Johann Sebastian Bach's music.…
Pianist Drew Petersen is one of four recipients of this year’s Avery Fisher Career Grants, and performs this Friday, April 6th at Purdue University's Loeb…
Tones and Colors is a new piano album inspired by artwork. Liza Stepanova presents music by Bach, Martinu, and Gyorgy Ligeti among others. Ligeti's…
Tickling the ivories – what a wonderful phrase to describe playing the piano! We’re amazed about how many keyboard artists are on the rise, and how many…
The Iron Curtain, U-2 and Gary Powers, and culture all came together for pianist Byron Janis in 1960 as a United States cultural ambassador to the Soviet…