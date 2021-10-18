preschool voucher program

-
For years, Indiana lagged behind other states when it came to educating three and four year olds. But that’s changing quickly. The state recently launched…
We’re almost two years away from the 2016 presidential election, but speculation, rumors and announcements are already in full swing. Many potential…
Monday is the deadline for families to apply for Indiana‘s first state-funded, free pre-kindergarten program.Marni Lemons with Indiana Family and Social…
The state’s pre-kindergarten pilot program won’t be ready in time for Hoosier children to enroll this fall.But Governor Mike Pence says he’s hopeful the…
Indiana Senate Republicans have rejected an attempt to revive a preschool pilot program that was eliminated in a Senate committee last week. The House…
A pilot program aimed at providing pre-kindergarten educational opportunities for low-income Hoosier kids has been stripped out of a bill in a Senate…
A bid to expand state financial aid for preschool gets a hearing in the Senate tomorrow, with better prospects than it found a year ago. Last year, the…
Lafayette-area state representative Sheila Klinker hopes the state-funded preschool pilot program passed by the House is just a start.The proposal would…
A bill that would create a state-funded preschool pilot program has advanced through the Indiana House.Eligible students must be 4 years old with a family…