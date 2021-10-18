-
As the May 3 Indiana primary approaches, ten school districts across the state are asking voters to raise taxes to fund school projects.In November 2008,…
-
An education bill in the Indiana House would expand what parents can do with state-allocated school money.Right now, parents can use cash that would…
-
It had already been made illegal by the legislature, but the state‘s Court Of Appeals says charging parents for busing their students to public schools…
-
Two educators are talking to voters about the impact the upcoming election will have on public schools.President of the Indiana Coalition for Public…