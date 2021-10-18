-
The first phase of renovations at the Purdue Union Hotel is well underway as workers are cleaning out nearly 200 hotel rooms for the furniture liquidation…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with professor Scott Pazera about the next Purdue Jazz performance, Wednesday, February 27th at 6 pm at Purdue Memorial…
The Purdue Student Union Board (PSUB) is scouting for a Spruce. The group is accepting submissions for the tree it will put up in the Purdue Memorial…
The Christmas tree for the Purdue Memorial Union arrives Monday. The 30 foot blue spruce will be decorated once it’s in place and a lighting ceremony is…