Rolls-Royce is expanding its engine research presence at Purdue. The two are partnering on a $33 million upgrade of Rolls' lab in the Purdue Research…
A new security center opening at the Purdue Research Park will employ university students to help keep the state government safe from cyber criminals.The…
Rolls-Royce North America has announced a new $600 million investment project in Indiana.President and CEO Marion Blakey says the aerospace industry…
Rolls-Royce has announced plans to build a 40,000-square foot facility at Purdue. The company is the first tenant in the university research park’s…
A new Purdue research facility aims to improve manufacturing of lighter-weight and more energy-efficient cars, airplanes, and wind turbines.Officials…
A cyber security firm is growing in the Purdue Research Park. Sypris Electronics officially opened its research center Thursday morning. Its focus is on…
A company in the Purdue Research Park is collaborating with university researchers and St. Jude Children’s Hospital on improving the treatment of…
A national business accelerator program includes a firm located in the Purdue Research Park.Spensa Technologies makes an automated insect monitoring…
A Purdue Research Park-based company is accelerating efforts to bring its unleaded aviation fuel to the marketplace.Swift Fuels held a ribbon-cutting…
A small company in the Purdue Research Park is getting some big financial help. Medtric Biotech won a $150,000 grant from the National Science Foundation…