Purdue shooting

A year to the day after an engineering student was murdered on campus, the Purdue community Thursday attempted to mark the event with a campus-wide moment…
In the wake of campus shootings at Purdue and Florida State Universities this year, Indiana University Tuesday held an exercise for the first time,…
A Tippecanoe County judge has sentenced Cody Cousins, the man convicted of killing fellow Purdue student Andrew Boldt in January, to 65 years in…
Purdue has completed a review of emergency practices and procedures that was prompted by the murder of a student on campus January 21st.The ad hoc panel…
Purdue’s president says an initial review of how law enforcement and the university handled the fatal shooting and stabbing on campus last month are…
A Purdue professor remains in serious condition after allegedly being shot by her husband last night in their rural West Lafayette home.Tippecanoe County…
Purdue Student Government senators are moving forward with a committee focused on campus safety.Its creation is in response to the deadly shooting and…
Funeral arrangements have been made for Andrew Boldt.Visitation will take place from 3 to 6:30 Tuesday evening at St. Frances Cabrini Church in his…
The suspect in the death of a Purdue student Tuesday has entered a plea of not guilty.Cody Cousins made his initial court appearance yesterday in a…
Cody Cousins is being charged with murder in the death of fellow Purdue student Andrew Boldt.According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Tippecanoe…