The Purdue University Board of Trustees has adopted a new policy prohibiting students and staff from wagering on Purdue sports teams.This decision comes…
Despite another disappointing season for the Purdue football team, athletic department officials say they’ll look to engage more fans by renovating…
Some questions in this week's conversation:You’re on the record as saying it’s gotten harder in recent years to draw students to games. There are a lot of…
Some questions for the inaugural edition of the program:About the ongoing court battle between the NCAA and athletes who feel they’ve never been fairly…
Sam Klemet and student reporter Rob McMahon break down the Purdue men's basketball team's up and down week, their NCAA tournament hopes, and lineup…