Cheerio and Best Wishes: Letters from a World War II Hoosier Pilot is the true story of a young boy from Posey County, Indiana, who had a dream to fly.The…
Spacewalker: My Journey in Space and Faith as NASA's Record-Setting Frequent Flyer, published by Purdue University Press, is the autobiography of Jerry L.…
A Purdue alumnus is giving materials from his 32 year NASA career to the university’s archives. Jerry Ross received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from…
WBAA's Kristin Malavenda interviews Lafayette native and author, Angie Klink, about her book "Kirby's Way: How Kirby and Caroline Risk Built Their Company…
Nicole Johnson of Purdue's Reamer Club discusses the new book published by Purdue University Press, "A University of Tradition: The Spirit of Purdue."
Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) and the way his work intersects fiction, mathematics, and physics are examined during an event Wednesday at…
Joe Haberer is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Purdue University and Emeritus Director of Purdue's Jewish Studies Program.He was instrumental…
WBAA's Kristin Malavenda interviews Mohan J. Dutta, author of "Voices of Resistance: Communication and Social Change" published by Purdue University…
The Midwest Farmer's Daughter: In Search of an American Icon, published by Purdue University Press, unearths the untold history and renewed cultural…
Purdue University Press is promoting a new book: The Memory Factory - The Forgotten Women Artists of Vienna 1900.WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks with author…