-
One day after Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced university employees earning $75,000 or less would receive a $500 dollar one-time bonus this…
-
The Purdue University Senate is taking additional actions to scrutinize the school’s decision to purchase online educator Kaplan University.At the…
-
A group of Purdue professors is getting ready to study whether grades have risen artificially in the last 30 years.Agriculture professor Levon Esters and…
-
Mitch Daniels came into the Purdue presidency vowing to stay away from politics as he pursued a job in academic administration.But when you’re arguably…
-
As he completed his final meeting as chair of the University Senate, Purdue professor Kirk Alter chided Provost Deba Dutta and administrators who sit in…
-
The issue of free speech on a college campus has already been tested at Purdue in 2016.From anti-abortion protestors using fiery rhetoric in an effort to…
-
This month’s conversation with Mitch Daniels is all about relationships.We ask Purdue’s president how the school’s relationship with minority students is…
-
On Monday, the Purdue Faculty Senate heard an impassioned and tearful resolution from chemical engineering professor Steve Beaudoin asking the school to…
-
The Purdue University Senate has adopted a resolution opposing a ban on gay marriage.Members voted yesterday to oppose House Joint Resolution-6.The…
-
While Purdue’s administration is not taking a stand on the proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex marriage – at least not yet – the University…