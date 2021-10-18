-
West Lafayette held its first celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday in Tapawingo Park, one day after it was declared a federal holiday last week.…
-
The president of the Newfields art campus in Indianapolis resigned Wednesday after dozens of staff members signed a petition calling for him to go.Museum…
-
The Indiana NAACP is speaking out against a state Senate resolution that urges Indiana to support a carbon tax plan. The Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends…
-
For some, the definition of free speech is that while one person may find another’s statement disagreeable, that doesn’t diminish the right to make that…
-
The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after they say residents found neighborhood watch flyers claiming to be from the Ku Klux Klan on…
-
In college communities, there are often undercurrents. Frequently, it’s antagonism toward a rival school or a subtle desire to be more like another…
-
At the beginning of this academic year, Purdue President Mitch Daniels sent a letter to the campus community in which he said Purdue would not stand for…
-
For much of the last week, students have been camped out in Purdue University’s administration building, hoping for a meeting with President Mitch…
-
Donald Trump has repeatedly said Hoosier native Judge Gonzalo Curiel wasn’t impartial when ruling on a case involving Trump because of Curiel’s Mexican…
-
Purdue University students joined others at colleges across the nation Friday in a solidarity rally supporting students of the University of…