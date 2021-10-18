-
State Representative Sally Siegrist (R-West Lafayette) has been named to the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Commission – a group advocating for train…
Jennifer Flora has seen first-hand how difficult it can be for people to receive mental health treatment in Indiana. Flora says the nonprofit organization…
One of the biggest issues in this year’s race for the Indiana House of Representatives District 26 seat may be how to improve the state’s education…
State Representative Randy Truitt (R-West Lafayette) says he will not run for reelection.Truitt says he’s worked the past eight years serving Indiana…
The casual rider of the Hoosier State Line probably didn’t expect any changes on July 1 as an Amtrak-branded engine and set of cars rolled through…
Supporters of the Hoosier State Passenger Rail Line experienced some nervy moments in the final day of session after funding for the line was seemingly…
A bipartisan bill that aims to protect child human trafficking victims is on its way to the Governor’s office for a signature.The bill, co-authored by…
An end to service on the Hoosier State passenger rail line could throw a wrench into public transportation advocates’ hopes for a funding increase in the…
Amtrak executives embarked on a whistle-stop campaign from Indianapolis to Chicago Wednesday, pushing for the state to fund the Hoosier State rail line…
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has voted to remove a portion of HJR-3, the proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex marriage. The change…