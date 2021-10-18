-
It’s unlikely Tippecanoe County will have new election machines to use in the 2020 election.Election Board Chairman Randy Vonderheide calls it “very…
The Tippecanoe County Election Board and Clerk Julie Roush have met stiff opposition upon beginning a conversation about whether Purdue University ID…
Despite some opposition from the head of the Tippecanoe County Election Board, voters will receive pamphlets this year reminding them of rules for…
The Tippecanoe County Election Board Tuesday found a procedural way to release itself from investigating admittedly illegal cell phone use by Republican…
Despite a successful test of Tippecanoe County’s voting equipment Thursday, the county Election Board is dealing with another issue concerning misprinted…