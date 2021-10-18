Roland Winger

-
A Tippecanoe County agency that has been in the black for decades is suddenly more than 100-thousand dollars in the hole.Tippecanoe Court Services is a…
In Tippecanoe County, it was an upset win in the County Assessor’s race.Democrat Eric Grossman won 53-percent of the vote compared to 47-percent for…
The New Year means a new fee for West Lafayette residents.It’s being assessed on homes and businesses to address stormwater issues, such as flooding and…
The 2014 budget for Tippecanoe County has received final approval from the council.The spending plan is roughly $1.5-million more than the current…
Tippecanoe County officials continue to develop a cash management plan.Council members have set target minimum balances for several funds.President Roland…
Tippecanoe County officials are close to solidifying minimum fund balances as they prepare to craft a new budget.Members of the commission and council met…
The 2013 budget for Tippecanoe County is roughly $38.5-million.That’s an increase of .61% from 2012.The spending plan includes more than $1-million for…
Tippecanoe County could end 2012 with a general fund cash balance of as much as $3.5-million.That’s the assessment of auditor Jennifer Weston as the…