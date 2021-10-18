-
LGBT advocates say they’re waiting on pins and needles for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling later this month on marriage equality.But they say regardless of…
-
The 7th Circuit Court of appeals does not have a timeline on when it will rule in the lawsuits again Indiana and Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage bans.A…
-
Opponents of a proposed constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage in the state are rallying Saturday in Lafayette and other cities throughout…
-
The mayor of West Lafayette is opposing a constitutional amendment that would ban same-sex marriage in the state.John Dennis one of several city leaders…
-
While Purdue’s administration is not taking a stand on the proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex marriage – at least not yet – the University…
-
Wabash College and DePauw University are opposing an effort to ban same sex marriage in Indiana through a constitutional amendment. The two private…
-
-
Purdue’s president says a consensus must be reached before the university takes a stance on such a divisive issue as same sex marriage. Even then, Mitch…
-
The Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce is taking a stand against a proposal that would rewrite the state constitution to define marriage as only between a…
-
A majority of Hoosiers say using a constitutional amendment to deal with same sex marriage is the wrong course according to a new poll released Tuesday.…