school grading system

State education and legal officials are looking into a potential problem with the law that mandates schools receive annual A-through-F accountability…
Numbers released this week by the Indiana Department of Education show disappointing results for Clinton County schools.For every school with an “A”…
After a delay of more than two weeks, parents can now find their child‘s school grade as issued by the state.The State Board of Education voted Wednesday…
State superintendent Glenda Ritz has raised the stakes of her showdown with Indiana’s top education panel, naming all ten members of the State Board of…
Indiana House Minority Leader Scott Pelath (D-Michigan City) says the state Inspector General’s investigation into the school grade changing scandal…
Seven schools caught up in an investigation of Indiana’s A-F accountability system will keep the letter grades they got in 2011-12.An independent review…
Two outside policy analysts have concluded former State Superintendent Tony Bennett’s last-minute changes to the state’s A-F grading formula were…
Governor Mike Pence says schools should still receive state letter grades this year, despite questions about how Indiana’s ex-schools chief calculated…
Indiana education officials will not issue letter grade ratings for schools this year until they complete a probe of how last year’s grades were…
Indiana lawmakers want to throw out the state’s current A to F school accountability system and direct the State Board of Education to develop a new one.…