school referenda

Despite worries about COVID-19's impact on the economy, voters appear to be supporting funding proposals from school corporations across Indiana.…
More than a dozen school districts in Indiana are asking voters to approve funding for construction projects, general operating costs, or both, during the…
School districts across the state are once again asking voters to help fund public schools, with nine districts asking for property tax increases…
After a school referendum failed last week, Gary Community Schools is asking the state legislature for help as it struggles with ongoing financial…
School districts around the state, including Clinton Central, are posing nine different referenda on ballots.These ballot measures are becoming an…
Leaders of a small northern Indiana school district say the battle to fund their school system isn’t over.Argos Community School administrators say they…
As the May 3 Indiana primary approaches, ten school districts across the state are asking voters to raise taxes to fund school projects.In November 2008,…