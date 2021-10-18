-
Most teachers and students won’t have to quarantine anymore after a positive COVID-19 case in the classroom. That’s according to new guidance from the…
-
Indiana’s schools are seeing increased enrollment in the number of English learners, pushing many schools and communities to adapt to the growing…
-
Senate President Pro Tem David Long says the Senate’s version of the budget will follow the House’s lead in steering more money to schools.House…
-
Some Lafayette-area schools are on lockdown after the Lafayette Crisis Center reported a male subject claimed to have a gun and was intending to enter an…