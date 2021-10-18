-
Abortion remains as controversial as ever, but a bill passed this year in Indiana, which bans abortions based on race, sex, and disability and prohibits…
State lawmakers from the Lafayette area have a better idea of problems facing small business owners.They held a town hall meeting Thursday to get input on…
Governor Mike Pence signed an abortion drug regulation measure he says will protect women’s health. However, Planned Parenthood of Indiana says it will…
A bill regulating abortion-inducing drugs administered at Indiana abortion clinics will advance to the House floor after passage in committee Wednesday.…
The Indiana Senate approved a measure that makes changes to the way drug-induced abortions are administered.The vote of 33-to-16 also would require the…
A Republican won the open seat in Indiana House District 13. The district includes all or parts of eight counties: Benton, Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery,…
Sharon Negele has served as Attica’s clerk-treasurer since 2003. She and her husband own Wolf’s Fine Chocolates. She nearly beat the House District 42…
Attica Clerk-Treasurer Sharon Negele claimed the Republican nomination in Indiana House District 13 race.She won 65% of the vote over opponent Dan…
Redistricting last year changed many political boundaries within the state. Some were altered slightly, while others were drawn from scratch. One of those…