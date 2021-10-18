-
Indiana's legislative leaders say school funding remains a top priority as the latest revenue forecast indicates an additional $2 billion available in the…
Indiana’s new, two-year, $36 billion state budget is headed for its final negotiation phase after the Senate approved its version of the spending plan…
Indiana Senate Republicans unveiled their $36 billion two-year state budget proposal Thursday – making a number of changes to the House’s K-12 funding…
Hoosiers got likely their last chance this session to testify on the new, two-year, $36 billion state budget Thursday.Most of those who testified before a…
The proposed K-12 funding plan in Indiana’s next two-year state budget adds $378 million. That includes an increase in base per student funding -- 1.25%…
There will likely be little to no new money for schools, state programs and agencies in the next Indiana state budget. Lawmakers predict a “flatline” in…
A major new plant science lab at Purdue University has gotten funding approval from the state. Researchers at the $6.25 million Controlled Environment…
Illinois public colleges are strapped for cash, and that could impact higher education in Indiana.More than halfway into the fiscal year, Illinois…
Governor Pence is dismissing charges by opponents that the closure of a bridge on I-65 near Lafayette is a result of neglected maintenance.Pence says the…
Senate President Pro Tem David Long says the Senate’s version of the budget will follow the House’s lead in steering more money to schools.House…