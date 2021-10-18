-
Monday, October 14th marks the start of Ministry of Truth at Purdue Galleries in Stewart Center's Ringel Gallery. It's a collaboration with Purdue…
-
Monday, August 19th marks the opening of Ringel Gallery in Stewart Center with "Dreaming, Automated: Deep Learning, Data Sets, and Decay." The exhibit…
-
A family friendly open house/reception for The Sixties: A Decade of Triumph, Struggle, and Change takes place this Wednesday. The exhibit at Purdue…
-
Pianist Drew Petersen is one of four recipients of this year’s Avery Fisher Career Grants, and performs this Friday, April 6th at Purdue University's Loeb…
-
A family friendly open house/reception for Missing You: Navigating Amelia Earhart’s Last Flight and Enduring Legacy takes place this Saturday. The exhibit…
-
Purdue University Galleries opens two new exhibits of large scale cut paper works and artworks from the Galleries collection: “Sonja Peterson: Transverse…
-
Purdue University's Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center is set to open in the next couple of months.Students have been asking the…
-
A section of the Purdue campus was cordoned off for about two hours Wednesday morning as police disposed of a suspicious package found near Stewart Center…