For other states it was just another Sunday.Hoosiers commemorated an historic day by buying a cold one.At 11:52 a.m., the first car pulls into the Village…
In front of media, staffers and legislators, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law. Holcomb says the bill is giving the consumers what they…
The stroke of a pen is all that separates Indiana from legal Sunday alcohol retail sales.The state Senate voted one last time Thursday to send to the…
Sunday alcohol carryout sales would become legal even earlier than expected under a legislative change made in a House committee Wednesday.If passed,…
Hoosiers won’t be able to buy alcohol in stores on Sundays anytime soon.A bill that would have allowed for Sunday sales quickly died in committee…
There’s another new push by Indiana lawmakers to lift Indiana's ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales.Legislators are expected to discuss the idea next…
The chairman of one of the most powerful committees at the statehouse won't run for a sixth term next year.House Public Policy Chairman Tom Dermody…
The author of legislation legalizing Sunday alcohol sales declared the bill dead Tuesday after he couldn’t muster enough votes to pass it out of the…
Legislation to legalize Sunday alcohol sales is dead after its author couldn’t muster enough votes to pass it. The bill began with simple language:…
In committee Rep. Tom Dermody, R-LaPorte, added to his bill stringent new regulations for non-liquor stores that sell alcohol.Those include requirements…