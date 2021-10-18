-
The city of Lafayette has named a new superintendent for its Parks Department.Claudine Laufman is taking over the position, effective immediately.She has…
-
Worked planned for Loeb Stadium in Lafayette will address the immediate needs of the 75 year old facility.Parks Superintendent Ted Bumbleburg says the…
-
Lafayette Parks and Recreation officials are reviewing results of two surveys – one on the five year master plan and the other on Loeb…
-
A community fundraising initiative will benefit one of Lafayette’s neighborhood parks.Each year, Subaru of Indiana Automotive chooses a community project…
-
An education center is the newest addition to Lafayette’s Columbian Park Zoo.Construction for the roughly $400,000 facility began last year. It is located…
-
More children will be able to have fun at Lafayette's Columbian Park next spring.Officials broke ground on an addition to the SIA Playground, which will…