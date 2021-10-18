-
Five different fire departments responded to a multi-home fire in West Lafayette's Lindberg Village neighborhood Friday afternoon, which West Lafayette…
-
Though West Lafayette leaders are thinking of changing the rules for how often rental units are inspected and how much landlords are charged for those…
-
The West Lafayette Fire Department has officially moved into its newest fire station.The structure is located on Kalberer Road near Salisbury…
-
The new West Lafayette fire station number three is officially open, after officials held a ribbon-cutting this morning.It is located on Kalberer Road…