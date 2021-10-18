-
A Tippecanoe County law would drastically restrict the number of days county residents could rent their homes out to visitors on websites such as Airbnb.…
-
As the city of Lafayette finalizes its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, officials in West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County are looking into developing…
-
A West Lafayette housing complex is moving forward.The Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission unanimously approved a proposal to construct a 266-unit development…
-
Members of the New Chauncey Neighborhood are putting together a plan for how it wants the community to grow.They are working with architects, Tippecanoe…
-
A future land use plan is under construction in West Lafayette.The City and Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission are developing it, specifically for the New…
-
A plan to build a 178 lot duplex development just outside of West Lafayette is not getting the backing of the Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission.Members…
-
A pair of apartment projects is not getting the full support of the Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission.Members voted 7-5 in favor of both, however, eight…
-
The Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission must take another vote on a proposed 206 unit apartment complex just outside of Lafayette.Commissioners voted…
-
West Lafayette’s downtown may soon look a little different.The Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission approved a rezoning request that makes way for a five story…
-
A planned development along Northwestern Avenue across from Mackey Arena is “more subdued” than previous proposals.That’s according to Tippecanoe Area…