West Lafayette developers are making progress on plans for Chauncey Hill Mall development. As new construction begins, local officials are going over…
A Lafayette subdivision comprised of Habitat for Humanity homes is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s southwest side.The Tippecanoe County…
One big project in the State Street development plan is a city council vote away from being shrunk.The Hub – a mixed residential and commercial building –…
Today, on WBAA’s Wake-Up Call, Tippecanoe County Area Plan Executive Director Sallie Fahey talks about developing new local zoning rules to regulate…
A proposed rezone for part of the former Aretz Airport in Lafayette is moving forward with approval from Tippecanoe County officials.The Area Plan…
Tippecanoe County receives approximately $500,000 each year through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP). That gives local entities money…
The Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission (APC) is analyzing crash data in order to make safety improvements.Executive Director Sallie Fahey says her…
A land use plan for the New Chauncey Neighborhood in West Lafayette will get another month of examination before the Tippecanoe County Area Plan…
Progress is being made on a West Lafayette planned development on Northwestern Avenue across from Mackey Arena. A proposal for the 720 Building received…
West Lafayette council members are set to consider new district boundaries for the city. State code requires revised district maps to be adopted by the…