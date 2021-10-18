Tippecanoe County Board of Elections

-
The League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette has announced a new campaign intending to make it easier for Purdue Students to vote. Their campaign…
Indiana’s registration deadline to vote in the November election is Tuesday.And, more Hoosiers are registered this year than in any election during the…
The first week of August is the target date for the Tippecanoe County Election Board to test and choose new software to check voters in during the…
The Tippecanoe County Election Board is slated to meet Friday to certify the results of last week’s primary election. County Clerk Christa Coffey says the…
Election officials in Tippecanoe County are looking for a new voting machine equipment and software provider.County Clerk Christa Coffey says Indiana now…
Tippecanoe County’s election board counted 132 ballots that weren’t included in the November 6th results.But, the combination of provisional and absentee…