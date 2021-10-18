-
The Tippecanoe County Council will consider adding positions to the Public Defender’s office to counter rising costs in the county’s juvenile court.To…
-
Property owners will have an opportunity next month to comment on the Tippecanoe County Board of Commissioners' plan to create a new property tax to fund…
-
Tippecanoe County could have a fairly sizable unexpected expense in its 2016 budget.Commissioner Dave Byers told the county council Tuesday the courthouse…
-
The Tippecanoe County Commissioners are recommending a two-percent raise for county employees in 2016.The pay hike will cost the county roughly…
-
The head of Tippecanoe Court Services says progress is being made toward erasing a $100,000 deficit.Cindy Houseman says March revenue for the agency is…
-
A Tippecanoe County agency that has been in the black for decades is suddenly more than 100-thousand dollars in the hole.Tippecanoe Court Services is a…
-
The 2015 budget for Tippecanoe County is roughly four-percent higher than in 2014.The $41.3-million spending plan was unanimously approved by Council…
-
Tippecanoe County officials have begun the process of finalizing the 2015 spending plan.Budget hearings began this morning, with a roughly $1.5-million…
-
The Tippecanoe County Council has appropriated an additional $80,000 for the Coroner’s Office.Coroner Donna Avolt says they have already spent more than…
-
A three-percent raise is possible for Tippecanoe County employees next year.That’s the recommendation of Commissioners.Council members will have the final…