-
The Tippecanoe County Board of Elections is recommending residents at higher risk for a COVID-19 infection vote by mail in the May 5 primary. In a…
-
The Tippecanoe County Election Board and Clerk Julie Roush have met stiff opposition upon beginning a conversation about whether Purdue University ID…
-
Despite some opposition from the head of the Tippecanoe County Election Board, voters will receive pamphlets this year reminding them of rules for…
-
With nearly 32,600 ballots cast by the early voting deadline on Monday, Tippecanoe County was about 4,300 votes short of the early voting record set in…
-
Despite a successful test of Tippecanoe County’s voting equipment Thursday, the county Election Board is dealing with another issue concerning misprinted…
-
A scheduled test of Tippecanoe County’s new voter check-in equipment had to be postponed Monday when the company that supplies ballots failed to deliver a…
-
Tippecanoe County officials are hoping a new check-in system will make Election Day less stressful for both voters and volunteers.The last several…
-
Indiana saw the highest voter turnout for municipal elections in recent memory during this month’s race, even though only 20.5 percent of all eligible…
-
At a Friday meeting to certify votes from last week’s municipal elections in Tippecanoe County, a Democratic candidate for West Lafayette City Council…
-
Tippecanoe County officials are contacting some West Lafayette voters who cast their ballots early, after a computer error gave them the wrong…