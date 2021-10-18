-
The Tippecanoe County Health Department on Friday released data on positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines among local school corporations. The county’s…
The Tippecanoe School Corporation’s optional mask policy for students remained in place after the school board heard hours of public comment from a packed…
Lafayette, West Lafayette, Tippecanoe School Corps. Closing Monday For Coronavirus Spread PreventionLafayette School Corporation, West Lafayette School Corporation, and Tippecanoe School Corporation will be closed starting Monday, March 16, and begin…
Nearly a third of the Tippecanoe School Corporation’s teachers have now asked for personal days next Tuesday, causing Superintendent Scott Hanback to…
According to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, 198 people died on Indiana roadways last year due to drunk driving, and nearly 2,400 more were injured.And…
As the state tries to come up with ways to shorten this year’s ISTEP, parents and educators are saying that’s not even the biggest problem with the…
After a delay of more than two weeks, parents can now find their child‘s school grade as issued by the state.The State Board of Education voted Wednesday…
Students at one Tippecanoe County school will return to class Wednesday, nearly nine months after a powerful tornado damaged the building.Mintonye…
Family and Social Services Administration leaders say collaboration between agencies could help Tippecanoe County become one of five pilot areas for a…
The Tippecanoe School Corporation is getting some help to replace technology that was lost or damaged when a tornado hit two school buildings.Toyota Motor…