Purdue University’s trustees have extended President Mitch Daniels’ contract – but for how long is uncertain.Starting in the 2021 fiscal year, Daniels…
As expected, the Purdue University Trustees have approved the broad outlines of a plan to realign Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.But…
Purdue President Mitch Daniels will make almost 99 percent of the possible pay he could have been granted for the 2016 fiscal year, even though as much as…
Saying Purdue President Mitch Daniels has exceeded their expectations; the board of trustees have approved paying him nearly half of his incentive…
An Indiana native will be the next chancellor of Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.Purdue Trustee Tom Spurgeon announced Vicky Carwein will…