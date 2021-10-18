-
Indiana’s former schools chief Tony Bennett and U.S. Rep. Luke Messer are two names swirling around Washington, D.C. as possible picks by President-elect…
Former Indiana state school superintendent Tony Bennett will not be charged in Marion County for any ethical violations that occurred while he was in…
Although other issues have overshadowed them this session, the Indiana legislature entered the 2015 session with two major goals: pass a budget and write…
The State Ethics Commission today approved a settlement regarding former state superintendent Tony Bennett’s unethical practice of using state resources…
An ethics committee investigating charges against former state school superintendent Tony Bennett is considering a settlement. The inspector general filed…
Indiana House Minority Leader Scott Pelath (D-Michigan City) says the state Inspector General’s investigation into the school grade changing scandal…
Two outside policy analysts have concluded former State Superintendent Tony Bennett’s last-minute changes to the state’s A-F grading formula were…
Indiana education officials will not issue letter grade ratings for schools this year until they complete a probe of how last year’s grades were…
The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday morning in a challenge of the state’s voucher law. More than 9,000 students are participating in…
The transition from Governor Mitch Daniels to Governor-elect Mike Pence is underway as Pence has begun to assemble his transition team.Daniels says his…