Next year, Purdue opens its Polytechnic High School in Indianapolis. It’ll work within the Indianapolis Public Schools, but also be a competitor in some…
A state program that covers up to 100-percent of college tuition is seeing more students ready to graduate in four years. State officials credit the rise…
Mitch Daniels has tried to make his time as Purdue President about student affordability – so this month in our regular conversation with him, we ask…
Following a late night trip home after watching the Purdue women’s basketball team defeat Minnesota in overtime Thursday, Purdue athletics director Morgan…
Leading up to his State of Union address tonight, President Obama announced he wants to make community college tuition free to encourage more people to…
As he asked the school’s Board of Trustees Friday to give preliminary approval to a third year of a tuition freeze, Purdue University President Mitch…
Leaders at some of Indiana’s other universities say they’re keeping an eye on Purdue’s plan to freeze tuition for a third year, but it’s not impacting…
Purdue University is set to extend its tuition freeze into a third year. President Mitch Daniels, who made the freeze one of his first announcements upon…
Ball State University is raising tuition by 2% for students next year, which administrators say is in line with most other public universities in the…
Ivy Tech officials say a proposed tuition hike will help the statewide community college system make investments in key areas, including more faculty and…