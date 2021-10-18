-
Bicycle enthusiasts used Friday’s third-to-last day of school as a chance to get more kids to bike to school -- and to raise awareness about how much is…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette counts on different sectors of the community to raise funds for its 23 member organizations. One of those groups…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette is 54% of the way to its annual fundraising campaign goal. However, community donations are lower than they were a…
A Lafayette manufacturer’s successful fundraiser means $165,000 is going to local charities.Wabash National raised most of that from its corporate…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette is kicking off the next phase of its annual fundraising campaign. The goal is $4.9 million, a slight increase from…
A literacy program in Tippecanoe County continues to grow.Greater Lafayette Commerce and the United Way of Greater Lafayette organized the Read to Succeed…
Lafayette area residents can experience what it’s like to live in poverty. A simulation is set for tonight, sponsored by the Northwest Central Labor…
Helping more people file their taxes is one goal the United Way of Greater Lafayette has this year. The organization held its annual meeting Wednesday and…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette exceeded its annual campaign goal by $2,824. It was aiming for $4.75 million this year.Campaign Chair Bill Olds says…
The United Way of Greater Lafayette is closing in on its $4.75 million fundraising target.The community-wide effort to help fund 23 nonprofit agencies…