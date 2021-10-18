Vicki Burch

-
West Lafayette leaders have granted a request from schoolteachers to install pianos in two outdoor locations in the city. From July 11 through July 28,…
-
Most Wabash Township residents who were facing annexation into West Lafayette are no longer part of the plan. (NEW MAP)The city scaled back the area to…
-
A fee increase is in store for West Lafayette residents. Council members approved an overhaul of the city’s trash code, including a monthly rate increase…
-
West Lafayette city council districts have been updated in advance of a state deadline. Officials had until December 31st to vote on new boundary maps.At…
-
West Lafayette residents may pay about $96 more per year starting in 2014. The money is to finance $14 million in storm water projects over the next 20…
-
West Lafayette council members are set to consider new district boundaries for the city. State code requires revised district maps to be adopted by the…
-
West Lafayette is going to take another month to restructure its district maps.Federal law requires the city to finalize them by the end of the year.An…