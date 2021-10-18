Victoria Woeste

-
Republican Sally Siegrist eked out a narrow win over Democrat Vicky Woeste in the race to represent West Lafayette in the state legislature.Siegrist, a…
Jennifer Flora has seen first-hand how difficult it can be for people to receive mental health treatment in Indiana. Flora says the nonprofit organization…
The mayor ruffled some Republican feathers a year ago by endorsing a couple candidates who weren’t Republicans.This year, a state house race covering his…
One of the biggest issues in this year’s race for the Indiana House of Representatives District 26 seat may be how to improve the state’s education…
CORONER It was a close race, but Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Hart Avolt eked out a 266-vote win over rival Mark Buono Tuesday. Avolt is the widow of…