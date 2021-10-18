-
The Fine Arts Center at Wabash College in Crawfordsville presents activities throughout the academic year. WBAA's Greg Kostraba spoke to Julia Phipps…
-
When Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton reconstituted his city’s defunct Human Rights Commission, it was seen as a chance to adjudicate some lingering…
-
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton says he has confidence in the Crawfordsville Police Department after a federal lawsuit filed Monday highlighted the…
-
Several theater performances take place every year at Wabash College. The African Company Presents Richard III is the next play. It concerns "a true…
-
The City of Crawfordsville is in the midst of multiple grant proposals to the state. We talk a lot on this week’s program about the ins and outs of the…
-
One afternoon on his way to work, Juan Constantino’s headlight went out.“I had no idea,” Constantino recounts. “A cop pulled a U-turn, pulled me over he…
-
As it always does, the cold has descended on West Central Indiana and with it comes the annual challenges for cities: how to keep citizens warm, how to…
-
Some questions asked of the mayor this week:You recently got back an assessment from a company in South Carolina assessing how ready the county is for…
-
The president of Wabash College is tapping a chemistry professor to be the institution’s next dean.Dr. Gregory Hess named Dr. Scott Feller to the…
-
Wabash College and DePauw University are opposing an effort to ban same sex marriage in Indiana through a constitutional amendment. The two private…