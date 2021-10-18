-
When YWCA Greater Lafayette first began hosting healing art workshops for survivors of domestic violence, a lack of funding and supplies threatened the…
-
The YWCA of Greater Lafayette unveiled its new advocacy center Tuesday, where the organization hopes to offer better-quality services.The center – which…
-
More children are able to attend support groups offered at YWCA Greater Lafayette.Until now, only children of adults going to support groups could take…
-
The Avon Foundation for Women is helping to fight cancer in the Lafayette area.The nonprofit has awarded a $50,000 grant to YWCA Greater Lafayette Women’s…
-
The Women's Cancer Program at the YWCA Greater Lafayette is benefitting from a party.Unity Healthcare and Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health raised funds…