The West Lafayette City Council is considering a resolution which sounds good on its face – reduce the city’s carbon footprint by 20% at a time, repeated…
Proposals to extend local roads came under fire at a Montgomery County Plan Commission meeting Wednesday evening. Residents voiced concern over eminent…
Montgomery County now has a board to enforce its new zoning rules. Commissioners approved three appointees to the new Board of Zoning Appeals Monday…
A requested permit to open a confined feeding operation, or CFO, has some residents in Montgomery County concerned.The permit was submitted by Bowlder…
The Montgomery County Area Plan Commission has passed the county’s contentious zoning ordinance, following another night of debate Wednesday.The Plan…
In the past month, residents of Crawfordsville and Montgomery County have had several opportunities to examine what it means to be an engaged citizen.The…
A final vote on Montgomery County’s first zoning ordinance will have to wait until after elected leaders sort out the proper process to move it…
Though the discussion about wind farms in Montgomery County doesn’t affect Crawfordsville directly, it’s connected to the ongoing talks about a…
Residents in Montgomery County are concerned they’re being left in the dark when it comes to the future of their community. That was the main message…
Montgomery County lawmakers are preparing to approve the county’s first comprehensive plan for economic development. The final draft of the plan was…