Ancestry Lock-In at the Frankfort Library

The Frankfort Community Public Library is holding an Ancestry Lock-in in the Earl J. Culver Genealogy Area on Friday, Aug. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. Staff will be on-hand to answer questions and assist participants in using Ancestry Library Edition. Public computers will be available for use, or researchers may bring their own devices and connect to the Wi-Fi. The cost of the lock-in is $2.

Researchers may bring dinner or a snack to eat in Harry’s Coffee Bar when they need to take a break. The library closes at 5 p.m., and participants should arrive before that time.

For more information, or to complete the required registration, call (765) 654-8746, ext. 1137 or visit myfcpl.org/calendar.