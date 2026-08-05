Annual Community Impact Day ft. Back to School, Health Fair & Gospel Fest

Welcome to the 3rd Annual Community Impact Day!

Believing that lasting change happens when neighbors, organizations, churches, and civic leaders serve alongside one another, the Good Samaritan Project and Imagination Station warmly invite you to our central community gathering. What began as a neighborhood back-to-school outreach has grown into a vital, community-wide celebration that brings together families, faith leaders, regional networks, and local partners to strengthen Greater Lafayette together.

Our vision is to build a collaborative space where vital community resources are completely accessible in one central location. We want to ensure every family leaves with more than information—they leave with hope, tangible resources, and new connections that strengthen our

community.

Event Highlights & Featured Pillars

Back to School Celebration & Youth Zone: Equipping our students with free backpacks, essential school supplies, fun activities, and free haircuts to prepare for a successful academic year.

Community Health Fair & Wellness Passport: Connecting individuals and families directly to on-site health screenings, wellness education, and nutritional guidance. (Please note: No medical consultations are provided).

Gospel Fest & Unity Pavilion: Elevating live gospel music, fellowship, and inspirational performances celebrating our shared faith and community unity.

Whole-Family Resource Hub: Free community grocery distribution (while supplies last), free lunch, and local healthy living resources.

Restoration & Advancement Clinics: Direct access to senior resource networks, workforce opportunities, and legal and expungement resource navigation.

Financial Success University (FSU) Launch: Be there firsthand for the official launch of our financial empowerment and family acceleration initiative!

Veterans & First Responders Village: A dedicated space honoring those who serve, featuring local resources, the Veterans History Project, and interactive public safety community displays.

Who Should Attend?

• Students & Parents

• Grandparents & Seniors

• Veterans & Caregivers

• Job Seekers & Neighbors

Everyone is welcome! Admission, activities, and core community

resources are entirely free.

Get Involed

Whether by hosting a resource table, providing volunteers, sponsoring an activity, donating supplies, or supporting the event financially, every partnership helps strengthen our community.

For information, volunteer opportunities, or community partnerships, please email us at:

info@goodsamaritanproject.net

Building Stronger Families. Creating Healthier Communities. Providing Hope, Healing, Wellness & Opportunity.