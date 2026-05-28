Cancer Survivor Tea: Wicked For Good

The Good Samaritan Project (GSP) will host its 6th Annual “Wicked for Good” Cancer Survivor Tea on Friday, June 13, 2026, at the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette.

Inspired by the themes of Wicked, this year’s event celebrates courage, resilience, hope, healing, and transformation. Guests will experience an elegant and uplifting afternoon featuring:

* Cancer survivor recognitions

* Community survivor nominations

* Survivor stories

* Music inspired by Wicked

* A special survivor waltz

* Butterfly release

* High tea experience

* Wellness and advocacy messaging

The event also seeks to raise awareness around the increasing rise of cancer diagnoses among younger populations and the ongoing emotional, physical, spiritual, and financial challenges many survivors face after treatment ends.