Concert and Barn Dance
Concert and Barn Dance
Join us for a night of live music in our beautiful Gambrel Barn. Enjoy the musical stylings of Banjoist John Ricks from 5:30-6:15 pm and Indiana Recording Artists Scott Greeson & Vickie Maris from 6:30-8:00 pm. Concert is FREE with park admission.
The Farm at Prophestown
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Farm at Prophetstown
765-567-4700
events@prophetstown.org
Artist Group Info
Scott Greeson and Vickie Marris accompanied by John Ricks
The Farm at Prophestown
3534 Prophetstown RdBattle Ground, Indiana 47920
7655674700
events@prophetstown.org