Corn Maze Orienteering at Exploration Acres

Indiana Crossroads Orienteering, in cooperation with Exploration Acres just south of Lafayette, is hosting an orienteering event in one of the largest and best corn mazes in the country on October 4. While orienteering means a timed race with map and compass to find checkpoints, there is no requirement to run (walking is perfectly fine). The event is suitable for runners, or anyone else, curious about trying orienteering. Kids as young as 10 may be able to tackle the easiest of our four courses by themselves, but teaming up with a parent is also fine. The registration fee includes access to all of Exploration Acres' fun activities, which open at noon just as our event ends.