Creek Stomp with Warren County SWCD & NICHES Land Trust

Get ready for a fun and hands-on afternoon at Wright Rock Creek Nature Reserve exploring the hidden life of our local waterways! Warren County SWCD and NICHES Land Trust are teaming up for a Creek Stomp where we’ll dive into the world of stream and river health.

NICHES will kick things off by sharing updates on their stewardship efforts and the work they’re doing to protect natural areas across the region. Then we’ll head into the creek to search for macroinvertebrates—tiny but mighty creatures that help us understand the overall health of our streams and rivers. Their presence (or absence!) tells us a lot about water quality, habitat conditions, and how well our ecosystems are functioning.

What to Bring:

Water shoes, bug spray, suncreen, water and a snack.

Where to Meet: Wright Rock Creek Nature Reserve (W 400 S, Williamsport, IN 47993)

Come ready to splash, explore, and learn how you can help keep Indiana’s waterways healthy.

Please register here (https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=d52538a1-adce-4b76-9b02-25d1a281c016&envId=p-TmmCwwzMEU-x0sb4cKSNFg&zone=usa)