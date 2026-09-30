Join Lafayette Urban Ministry and the Greater Lafayette Clay Guild for Empty Bowls, a unique community fundraising event celebrating compassion, creativity, and caring for our neighbors. Your $35 registration includes a delicious lunch provided by The Buttery Shelf and a beautiful, handcrafted pottery bowl to take home as a reminder of the difference we can make when we come together.

Enjoy a meaningful midday gathering while supporting LUM programs that provide food assistance, homeless services, financial assistance, and youth programs. Every registration helps LUM meet basic needs, reduce hardship, and bring hope to local individuals and families. Come share a meal, take home a one-of-a-kind bowl, and help fill a need in our community!

