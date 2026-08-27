Let’s face it – food is expensive! The good news? We can save money by reducing wasted food. To help with that, we have launched our 2nd Annual Food Conservation Challenge. Share your real-world tips and tricks that cut consumer food waste and stretch budgets. Plus, there are prizes – $100 gift cards for five first-place winners! We will post the winning ideas on our website and social media.

Our ask…

📣Spread the word: Share this information with your network, family, and friends.

📲Stay connected: Follow us on social media, Facebook | Instagram | X | LinkedIn, and repost our posts about the contest; join our email list

🚀Take action: Enter the contest and start conserving

The contest runs through October 4, 2026. Find full contest details and last year’s winning ideas on the Center's (conservefood.org) website under "Collaborate and Inspire” or reach out at cfcwr@purdue.edu.

Let’s work together to conserve food! Good for your health, good for your wallet, and good for the planet.

