Friday Night Live: Eric Baker & Friends
Friday Night Live: Eric Baker & Friends
Join us for a concert unlike any other with Eric Baker & Friends — from covers to standards, these talented musicians will journey across genres, decades, and styles. Odie Boy's Kettle Corn will be on-site, along with our cash bar. Admission is free, thanks to our sponsors, Duke Energy and Someday Songs LLC!
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128