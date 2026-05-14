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Friday Night Live: Eric Baker & Friends

Friday Night Live: Eric Baker & Friends

Join us for a concert unlike any other with Eric Baker & Friends — from covers to standards, these talented musicians will journey across genres, decades, and styles. Odie Boy's Kettle Corn will be on-site, along with our cash bar. Admission is free, thanks to our sponsors, Duke Energy and Someday Songs LLC!

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
https://www.artlafayette.org
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128
http://www.artlafayette.org