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Friday Night Live: Head Honchos

Friday Night Live: Head Honchos

Join us for an outdoor concert with Head Honchos — bringing body-moving rhythms through the sounds of blues, rock, soul, and funk! Odie Boy's Kettle Corn will be on-site, along with our cash bar. Admission is always free, thanks to our sponsor, Duke Energy.

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
https://www.artlafayette.org
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128
http://www.artlafayette.org