Friday Night Live: Head Honchos
Friday Night Live: Head Honchos
Join us for an outdoor concert with Head Honchos — bringing body-moving rhythms through the sounds of blues, rock, soul, and funk! Odie Boy's Kettle Corn will be on-site, along with our cash bar. Admission is always free, thanks to our sponsor, Duke Energy.
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128