Friday Night Live: Island Mixtape
Friday Night Live: Island Mixtape
Join us for a lively concert featuring Island Mixtape, a dynamic quartet known for their vibrant Caribbean-influenced melodies and infectious rhythms. Odie Boy's Kettle Corn will be on-site, along with our cash bar. Admission is free, thanks to our sponsors Duke Energy and Someday Songs LLC.
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128